Inceptus Capital Director Lillian Liu Resigns

Inceptus Capital (TSE:ICI.P) has released an update.

Inceptus Capital Ltd. has announced the departure of Lillian Liu from the board of directors as of May 29, 2024. The Vancouver-based company has not yet disclosed a replacement for the position. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Peter Chen, the President and CEO, for further information.

