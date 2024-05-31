News & Insights

Stocks

Inceptus Capital Director Lillian Liu Resigns

May 31, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inceptus Capital (TSE:ICI.P) has released an update.

Inceptus Capital Ltd. has announced the departure of Lillian Liu from the board of directors as of May 29, 2024. The Vancouver-based company has not yet disclosed a replacement for the position. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Peter Chen, the President and CEO, for further information.

For further insights into TSE:ICI.P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.