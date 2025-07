Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Postpones Special Meeting of Shareholders to July 25, 2025

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited postpones its shareholder meeting to July 25, 2025, extending the redemption request deadline to July 23, 2025.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited announced the postponement of its special shareholders meeting from July 14, 2025, to July 25, 2025, which will be held both in-person and virtually. The deadline for stockholders to submit redemption requests has also been extended to July 23, 2025. Stockholders who wish to revoke previously submitted redemption requests can do so before this new deadline. The record date for voting eligibility remains May 27, 2025. Stockholders are encouraged to review the definitive proxy statement and its supplement available on the SEC's website for important details about the meeting and voting procedures. For any inquiries regarding the meeting or redemption requests, stockholders can reach out to the company's proxy solicitor or transfer agent.

Potential Positives

The postponement of the Special Meeting provides shareholders with additional time to consider the proposed business combination and to submit or revoke redemption requests.

Stockholders who have already submitted redemption requests now have the opportunity to withdraw those requests before the new deadline, allowing for greater flexibility.

The Company maintains transparency in its communication, urging shareholders to review the updated proxy materials for complete details, which enhances investor trust.

Potential Negatives

The postponement of the Special Meeting and the extension of the redemption request deadline may indicate a lack of preparedness or potential issues in the company’s plans for the business combination.

The postponement could lead to uncertainty among stockholders, potentially eroding their confidence in the company's ability to execute its business strategy effectively.

The need to extend the redemption request deadline suggests that the company may not have garnered sufficient support or interest from shareholders, raising questions about shareholder engagement.

FAQ

What is the new date for the Special Meeting?

The Special Meeting is postponed to July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time.

What is the extended deadline for redemption requests?

The new deadline for stockholders to submit redemption requests is July 23, 2025.

Where will the Special Meeting be held?

The Special Meeting will be held at Loeb & Loeb LLP, 2206-19 Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place Central, Hong Kong SAR.

How can stockholders revoke their redemption requests?

Stockholders can revoke their redemption requests before the new deadline by following the procedures in the Original Proxy Statement.

Who can stockholders contact for more information?

Stockholders can contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. at (877) 870-8565 for questions regarding the postponement or Special Meeting.

New York, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (the “Company”), a blank check company, today announced that its previously announced special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) will be postponed from 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time on July 14, 2025 to 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time on July 25, 2025 and accordingly, the deadline for stockholders to submit redemption requests will be extended to July 23, 2025.





The physical location of the Special Meeting remains at the offices of Loeb & Loeb LLP, 2206-19 Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place Central, Hong Kong SAR, and virtually via teleconference using the following dial-in information:









US Toll Free









+1 866 213 0992









Hong Kong Toll









+852 2112 1888









Participant Passcode









2910077#









As a result of the postponement, the deadline for delivery of redemption requests from the Company’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination has been extended from July 10, 2025 (two business days before the originally scheduled Special Meeting) to July 23, 2025 (two business days before the postponed Special Meeting). Stockholders who have already submitted redemption requests may revoke such requests prior to the new deadline in accordance with the procedures described in the definitive proxy statement in relation to the Special Meeting (the “Original Proxy Statement”) filed with by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 27, 2025, and the supplement (the “Supplement”) to the Original Proxy Statement, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on June 26, 2025.





The record date for determining the Company stockholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting remains the close of business on May 27, 2025 (the “Record Date”). Stockholders as of the Record Date are eligible to vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares.





If you have questions regarding the certification of your position or delivery of your shares, please contact:





Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC





1 State Street 30th Floor





New York, NY 10004-1561





E-mail:



spacredemptions@continentalstock.com







Other than as indicated herein, no other changes have been made to the Original Proxy Statement as amended and supplemented by the Supplement, or the proxy card as originally filed and mailed. Stockholders are advised to review the Supplement carefully and to consider it together with the Original Proxy Statement, both available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at



www.sec.gov



, for complete details regarding the matters to be voted in the Special Meeting.





The Company’s stockholders who have questions regarding the postponement, or the Special Meeting, or would like to request documents may contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc., at (877) 870-8565, or banks and brokers can call (206) 870-8565, or by email at



ksmith@advantageproxy.com



.







If you have already voted, you do not need to vote again unless you would like to change or revoke your prior vote on any proposal. In addition, stockholders who have already submitted a redemption request with respect to the shares held by them may withdraw such request by contacting our transfer agent. If you would like to change or revoke your prior vote on any proposal, or reverse a redemption request, please refer to the Proxy Statement for additional information on how to do so.









If you have already submitted a proxy and do not wish to change your vote, you need not take any further action. If you have submitted a proxy and wish to change your vote, you may revoke your proxy at any time before it is exercised at the Special Meeting as provided in the Original Proxy Statement. Please note, however, that if your shares are held in street name by a broker or other nominee and you wish to revoke a proxy, you must contact the broker or nominee to revoke any prior voting instructions.









About Inception Growth Acquisition Limited







Inception Growth Acquisition Limited is a blank check company incorporated under the laws of Delaware whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the date of the Special Meeting, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







On May 27, 2025, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement, and on June 26, 2025, the Company filed a supplement to the definitive proxy statement with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the Special Meeting. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE SUPPLEMENT, THE ORIGINAL PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THE COMPANY FILES WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the definitive proxy statement (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and other documents filed with the SEC through the web site maintained by the SEC at



www.sec.gov



or by contacting the Company’s proxy solicitor.







Participants in the Solicitation







The Company and its respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the Special Meeting. Additional information regarding the identity of these potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the definitive proxy statement. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.







Contact







Inception Growth Acquisition Limited





Investor Relationship Department





(315) 636-6638



