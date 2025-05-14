Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Extends Business Combination Deadline to June 13, 2025

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited extended its business combination deadline by one month, depositing $11,199.60 into its trust account.

On May 12, 2025, Inception Growth Acquisition Limited, a special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker IGTA, announced it deposited $11,199.60 into its trust account to extend the time available for completing a business combination by one month, extending the deadline from May 13, 2025, to June 13, 2025. This extension aims to give the company more time to finalize a merger or business combination. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited is a Delaware-incorporated blank check company focused on facilitating mergers or similar transactions with various businesses. The press release also mentions forward-looking statements and the associated risks and uncertainties affecting the company's future operations.

Potential Positives

The company is actively managing its timeline to complete a business combination by extending the deadline, demonstrating commitment to securing a viable deal.

The deposit of $11,199.60 into the trust account indicates financial resources are being utilized strategically to further corporate goals.

Potential Negatives

The need to extend the business combination deadline may indicate that the company is struggling to identify a suitable acquisition target, raising concerns about its future prospects.

The deposit of $11,199.60 into the Trust Account for the extension suggests a lack of confidence in completing a business combination by the original deadline, which could negatively impact investor sentiment.

Consistent extensions may cause investors to question the company's viability and operational strategy, potentially leading to declining interest and investment.

FAQ

What is Inception Growth Acquisition Limited?

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company focused on business combinations.

Why did the company extend its business combination timeline?

The company extended its timeline to provide additional time to complete a business combination.

What amount was deposited into the trust account?

The company deposited $11,199.60 into the trust account on May 12, 2025.

When is the new deadline for completing a business combination?

The new deadline for the business combination is June 13, 2025.

What are forward-looking statements in this press release?

Forward-looking statements include projections and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties affecting actual results.

New York, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: IGTA, the “Company”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that on May 12, 2025, the Company deposited $11,199.60 into the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional one (1) month period, from May 13, 2025 to June 13, 2025. The purpose of the extension is to provide additional time for the Company to complete a business combination.







About Inception Growth Acquisition Limited







Inception Growth Acquisition Limited is a blank check company incorporated under the laws of Delaware whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company’s initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







Contact







Inception Growth Acquisition Limited





Investor Relationship Department





(315) 636-6638



