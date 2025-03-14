Inception Growth Acquisition Limited extends business combination deadline to April 13, 2025, by depositing $11,199.60 into its trust account.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited announced that it has deposited $11,199.60 into its trust account to extend the deadline for completing a business combination by one month, moving the deadline from March 13, 2025, to April 13, 2025. This extension is intended to provide the Company additional time to pursue a potential merger or acquisition. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware, focused on facilitating business combinations. The press release also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, acknowledging the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's expectations and future performance.

The Company successfully extended the timeline for completing a business combination by depositing $11,199.60 into its trust account.

This extension provides the Company with additional time to secure a viable business merger or acquisition, which is crucial for its future growth and success.

The need to extend the deadline for completing a business combination indicates ongoing challenges in securing a viable merger or acquisition target, raising concerns about the company's prospects.

The deposit of $11,199.60 into the trust account for a one-month extension may suggest the company is struggling to attract sufficient investor interest or suitable business combinations within the original timeframe.

What is Inception Growth Acquisition Limited?

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited is a Delaware-based blank check company focused on business combinations with other companies.

Why did Inception Growth Acquisition Limited extend its business combination deadline?

The company extended its deadline to provide additional time to complete a business combination, now set for April 13, 2025.

How much money was deposited into the Trust Account?

The company deposited $11,199.60 into its Trust Account on March 12, 2025.

What does a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) do?

A SPAC like Inception Growth Acquisition Limited raises capital to merge or acquire other businesses, facilitating their public listing.

Are there any risks associated with investing in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited?

Yes, the company mentions risks and uncertainties in its forward-looking statements that could affect actual results.

New York, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: IGTA, the “Company”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that on March 12, 2025, the Company deposited $11,199.60 into the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional one (1) month period, from March 13, 2025 to April 13, 2025. The purpose of the extension is to provide additional time for the Company to complete a business combination.







About Inception Growth Acquisition Limited







Inception Growth Acquisition Limited is a blank check company incorporated under the laws of Delaware whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company’s initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







Contact







Inception Growth Acquisition Limited





Investor Relationship Department





(315) 636-6638



