Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Announces Stockholder Approval for Trust Account Extension至October 2025

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited stockholders approved proposals to extend the Trust Account liquidation date by four months to October 2025.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited announced that its stockholders voted to approve amendments to its certificate of incorporation and investment management trust agreement during the annual meeting on June 5, 2025. These amendments allow the company to extend the timeline for liquidating its trust account, established during its initial public offering, by four additional one-month extensions, extending the deadline from June 13, 2025, to October 13, 2025. Each extension requires a deposit based on the number of common stocks issued that have not been redeemed. The extensions aim to give the company more time to finalize a business combination.

Potential Positives

The company received stockholder approval to amend its certificate of incorporation, which is crucial for facilitating future corporate actions.

The trust account extension allows the company additional time to secure a business combination, demonstrating proactive management and strategic planning.

The decision to extend the liquidation timeframe reflects stockholder confidence and a commitment to maximizing value for investors.

Potential Negatives

The company is extending the deadline to begin liquidating its trust account, indicating potential challenges in completing a business combination within the original timeframe.

The need for extensions may signal a lack of attractive acquisition targets or difficulties in securing a viable merger partner.

The approval of amendments to both the certificate of incorporation and the trust agreement suggests that management is not confident in meeting the expected timelines, which could concern investors.

FAQ

What recent decision did Inception Growth Acquisition Limited stockholders make?

Stockholders voted to amend the certificate of incorporation and investment management trust agreement on June 5, 2025.

What is the purpose of the trust account extension?

The extension allows the Company additional time to complete a business combination before liquidating the trust account.

How long is the extension period approved by stockholders?

The stockholders approved extending the liquidation date from June 13, 2025, to October 13, 2025, in monthly increments.

What is the financial requirement for each one-month extension?

Each one-month extension requires a deposit of $0.075 multiplied by the number of common stock shares not redeemed.

Who can be contacted for more information about the Company?

For more information, contact Inception Growth Acquisition Limited's Investor Relationship Department at (315) 636-6638.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

New York, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: IGTA, the “Company”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that at its annual meeting of stockholders on June 5, 2025 (the “Meeting”), the Company’s stockholders voted in favor of, among others, the proposals to amend (i) its amended and restated certificate of incorporation; and (ii) the investment management trust agreement with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, giving the Company the right to extend the date on which to commence liquidating the trust account established in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “Trust Account”) by four (4) times for an additional one (1) month each time from June 13, 2025 to October 13, 2025 by depositing into the trust account an aggregate amount equal to $0.075 multiplied by the number of common stock issued in the Company’s initial public offering that has not been redeemed for each one-month extension. The purpose of the extension is to provide additional time for the Company to complete a business combination.







