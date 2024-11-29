IncentiaPay Secures Shareholder Support for Strategic Moves

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.
IncentiaPay Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their Annual General Meeting. This approval reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives, including the adoption of a long-term employee incentive plan and a change of company name. Investors may view these developments as positive indicators for the company’s future growth prospects.
