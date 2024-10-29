News & Insights

IncentiaPay Ltd Reports Strong Revenue Growth

October 29, 2024

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.

IncentiaPay Ltd has reported its highest quarterly revenues in the last two years, with cash inflows increasing by 4% to $4.71 million, driven by growth in Entertainment Memberships and Frequent Values programs. Despite a net operating cash loss of $1.36 million, the company continues to focus on revenue growth strategies, including the successful expansion of its Frequent Values program with over 21,000 new members this quarter. The company’s CEO highlights the importance of its Entertainment Fundraiser and partnerships with over 7,500 fundraising organizations in driving community support and business growth.

