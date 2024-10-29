IncentiaPay Ltd Reports Record Revenue Growth

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.

IncentiaPay Ltd has reported its highest quarterly revenues in the past two years, fueled by growth in Entertainment Memberships and the Frequent Values program, which saw over 21,000 new members this quarter. Despite a net operating cash loss of $1.36 million, the company continues to focus on quality initiatives aimed at revenue growth, supported by active participation from over 7,500 Fundraising organizations. With cash inflows reaching $4.71 million, IncentiaPay is progressing steadily on its growth strategy.

