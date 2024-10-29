News & Insights

Stocks

IncentiaPay Ltd Reports Record Revenue Growth

October 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.

IncentiaPay Ltd has reported its highest quarterly revenues in the past two years, fueled by growth in Entertainment Memberships and the Frequent Values program, which saw over 21,000 new members this quarter. Despite a net operating cash loss of $1.36 million, the company continues to focus on quality initiatives aimed at revenue growth, supported by active participation from over 7,500 Fundraising organizations. With cash inflows reaching $4.71 million, IncentiaPay is progressing steadily on its growth strategy.

For further insights into AU:INP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.