IncentiaPay Ltd. Plans New Share Issuance

December 02, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.

IncentiaPay Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 27.1 million fully paid ordinary shares, scheduled for December 3, 2024. This move is part of a new securities placement, aimed at enhancing the company’s financial standing on the ASX. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could impact IncentiaPay’s share value and market presence.

