IncentiaPay Ltd. Announces Leadership Changes

IncentiaPay Ltd. announced the resignation of Ani Chakraborty as non-executive director, with CEO Heidi Halson stepping in as managing director until the upcoming AGM. The company has adjusted its AGM resolutions to reflect these leadership changes. Investors are encouraged to review the new proxy forms and understand the implications for the company’s strategic direction.

