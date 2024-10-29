IncentiaPay to Host Virtual 2024 Annual Meeting

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.

IncentiaPay Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to occur on November 29 via a virtual platform to enhance shareholder participation. The meeting will allow shareholders to engage by voting and asking questions online, fostering a more inclusive environment. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes in advance to ensure their voices are heard.

