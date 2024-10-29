News & Insights

Stocks

IncentiaPay to Host Virtual 2024 Annual Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.

IncentiaPay Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to occur on November 29 via a virtual platform to enhance shareholder participation. The meeting will allow shareholders to engage by voting and asking questions online, fostering a more inclusive environment. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes in advance to ensure their voices are heard.

For further insights into AU:INP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.