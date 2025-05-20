Incannex Healthcare Inc. Completes $16.7 Million Capital Raise to Reduce Potential Shareholder Dilution

Incannex Healthcare raises $16.7 million, canceling Series A Warrants to reduce future dilution and strengthen shareholder value.

Incannex Healthcare Inc. has successfully raised $16.7 million through its at-the-market facility, with $12.5 million earmarked for canceling up to 50.4% of the previously issued Series A Warrants, significantly reducing potential future dilution. This strategic move, which eliminates the possibility of issuing up to 175.2 million additional shares, aims to strengthen the company's capital structure and align with shareholder interests. President and CEO Joel Latham highlighted this development as a positive step for shareholders, affirming the company's commitment to responsible capital management. Incannex is also advancing its lead program, IHL-42X, through a Phase 2/3 clinical trial targeting obstructive sleep apnea, with preliminary results expected in July 2025. The company emphasizes its focus on developing combination medicines for chronic conditions with limited treatment options.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of a $16.7 million capital raise through an at-the-market facility strengthens the company's financial position.

Cancelling up to 50.4% of the Series A Warrants significantly reduces potential future dilution for shareholders.

The strategic initiative demonstrates Incannex's commitment to responsible capital management and alignment with shareholder interests.

Positive developments in the Phase 2 IHL-42X clinical trial highlight the company's innovative drug development in treating obstructive sleep apnea.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a significant capital raise, suggesting the company may be in a position of needing to secure funds to continue operations.

Despite the warrant cancellation intended to reduce dilution, the mention of a prior financing agreement and the potential issuance of up to 175.2 million additional shares raises concerns about overall shareholder dilution and capital structure stability.

Relying on forward-looking statements about future trials and financial strategies introduces uncertainty regarding the company's operational effectiveness and market performance.

FAQ

What is the recent capital raise by Incannex Healthcare?

Incannex Healthcare completed a $16.7 million capital raise through its at-the-market facility to manage capital structure effectively.

How will the capital raise affect shareholders?

The capital raise allows Incannex to cancel up to 50.4% of the Series A Warrants, reducing potential future dilution for shareholders.

What is IHL-42X and its significance?

IHL-42X is a combination drug designed to treat obstructive sleep apnea, currently in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial aiming to improve patient outcomes.

When can we expect results from the IHL-42X trial?

A topline readout from the U.S. Phase 2 portion of the clinical trial is anticipated in July 2025.

What other projects is Incannex working on?

Incannex is developing additional combination medicines targeting rheumatoid arthritis and generalized anxiety disorder, expanding its clinical pipeline.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: IXHL) (“Incannex” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of combination drug therapies, today announced the successful completion of a $16.7 million gross proceeds capital raise through its at-the-market (ATM) facility. $12.5 million of these proceeds will be used to cancel up to 50.4% of the Series A Warrants previously issued as part of a prior financing agreement.





This strategic initiative significantly reduces potential future dilution attributable to the Series A Warrants, with up to 5,841,038 of these warrants eligible for cancellation. If triggered, the adjustment features of these Series A Warrants could otherwise have resulted in up to 175.2 million additional shares being issued. This move underscores Incannex’s proactive approach to capitalization management and shareholder alignment.





“This is a positive development for Incannex shareholders,” said Joel Latham, President and CEO of Incannex. “We’ve completed a targeted warrant cancellation that eliminates a significant overhang and reduces significant potential dilution from our prior financing. We believe this initiative demonstrates our commitment to responsible capital management and puts shareholders in a stronger position ahead of our Phase 2 IHL-42X results.”





“Following the successful execution of this warrant cancellation, we plan to continue to evaluate further strategic initiatives to continue improving our capital structure. We view this as an important precedent and a signal to the market that we are focused on long-term value creation and protecting shareholder interests.”





This initiative demonstrates Incannex’s continued commitment to shareholder value creation, responsible capital planning, and strengthening of its long-term financial position as it advances its clinical pipeline.





For more information, please refer to the Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025, including the Letter Agreements referenced therein.







About IHL-42X







IHL-42X is designed to treat obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) by targeting its underlying pathophysiology. An oral fixed-dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide, IHL-42X is currently advancing through the RePOSA Phase 2/3 clinical trial, which is expected to enroll more than 560 patients at sites worldwide.





Designed to act synergistically, IHL-42X uniquely targets two physiological pathways associated with the intermittent hypoxia (“IH”) and hypercapnia that characterize OSA. In a prior Australian Phase 2 clinical trial, IHL-42X was shown to reduce the Apnea-Hypopnea Index (“AHI”) in all dosage strengths, with the lowest dose reducing AHI by an average of 51 percent relative to baseline. RePOSA, a global Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway, evaluating IHL-42X in individuals with OSA who are either non-compliant, intolerant, or naïve to positive airway pressure devices, including CPAP, with the Phase 2 portion conducted in the United States. A topline readout from the U.S. Phase 2 portion is anticipated in July 2025.







About Incannex Healthcare Inc.







Incannex is leading the way in developing combination medicines that target the underlying biological pathways associated with chronic conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea, rheumatoid arthritis and generalized anxiety disorder. The company is advancing three clinical-stage product candidates based on evidence-based innovation, and supported by streamlined operations. Incannex's lead clinical program, IHL-42X, is an oral fixed-dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide designed to target underlying mechanisms and act synergistically in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. In a Phase 2 development program, IHL-675A is an oral fixed-dose combination of cannabidiol and hydroxychloroquine sulfate designed to act synergistically to alleviate inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Approved for Phase 2 clinical development, PSX-001 is an oral synthetic psilocybin treatment for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Incannex's programs target disorders that have limited, inadequate, or no approved pharmaceutical treatment options. For additional information on Incannex, please visit our website at



www.incannex.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about, among other things: Incannex's business strategy, future operations; Incannex's ability to execute on its objectives, prospects, or plans, evaluations and judgments regarding Incannex's research and development efforts, including any implications that the results of earlier clinical trials will be representative or consistent with later clinical trials or final results; the expected timing of enrollment for these trials and the availability of data or results of these trials, and the potential benefits, safety or of Incannex's drug candidates. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and relate to future events or circumstances or Incannex's future performance, and they are based on management's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on Incannex's business; Incannex’s ability to obtain the requisite stockholder approval for the exercise of the Series A Warrants; Incannex’s ability to potentially improve its capital structure in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause the forward-looking events and circumstances described in this press release to not occur, and actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the continued availability of financing; Incannex's ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, to complete capital raising transactions and to potentially improve its capital structure; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against Incannex; the success of Incannex's development efforts, including Incannex's ability to progress its drug candidates through clinical trials on the timelines expected; competition from other providers and products; that the market for its drug candidates may not grow at the rates anticipated or at all; Incannex's compliance with the various evolving and complex laws and regulations applicable to its business and its industry; and Incannex's ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property; and other factors relating to Incannex's industry, its operations and results of operations. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Incannex assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or to changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law. Incannex's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on September 30, 2024, and the other reports it files from time to time, including subsequently filed annual, quarterly and current reports, are made available on Incannex's website upon their filing with the SEC. These reports contain more information about Incannex, its business and the risks affecting its business, as well as its results of operations for the periods covered by the financial results included in this press release. For additional information on Incannex, please visit our website at www.incannex.com.







Contact Information







Jennifer Drew-Bear





Edison Group for Incannex







Jdrew-bear@edisongroup.com





