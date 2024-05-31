News & Insights

Inca One Negotiates Amid Loan Default Notice

May 31, 2024 — 01:11 pm EDT

Inca One Gold (TSE:INCA) has released an update.

Inca One Gold Corp, a Canadian gold producer with operations in Peru, is currently in negotiations with OCIM Precious Metals after receiving a Notice of Intention to Enforce Security due to a missed gold loan payment. The security in question involves a share pledge over the company’s subsidiaries that own the Chala One processing plant in Peru. Inca One is dedicated to resolving the situation in a manner that benefits all stakeholders involved.

