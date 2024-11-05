News & Insights

Inca Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

November 05, 2024 — 08:55 pm EST

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.

Inca Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 211,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant move for the company. This substantial issuance of securities is expected to attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector. The company’s strategic decisions continue to shape its position in the financial markets.

