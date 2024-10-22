Inca Minerals Issues Shares for Consulting Services

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.

Inca Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of over 2.4 million ordinary shares as payment for consulting services. This move is part of the company’s strategic initiatives to leverage expertise in its operations. The new shares will be listed on the ASX, potentially impacting stock market interest and trading activities.

