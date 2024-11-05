Inca Minerals Issues New Unquoted Options

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.

Inca Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 105,550,000 unquoted options, exercisable at $0.008, set to expire on April 30, 2026. This move is part of previously announced transactions and highlights the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers. The unquoted securities will not be listed on the ASX, allowing for targeted financial planning.

