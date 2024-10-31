Inca Minerals Gains Shareholder Support for New Issuances

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.

Inca Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions in its recent General Meeting held on October 31, 2024. The company secured strong shareholder support for the issuance of new shares and options, signaling confidence in its strategic direction. This development marks a positive step for potential investors seeking growth opportunities within the company.

