Inca Minerals Director Acquires Significant Shares

Inca Minerals Limited has announced a significant change in the interest of its director, Bradely Marwood, who has acquired 12.5 million ordinary shares and 6.25 million options through a shareholder-approved share placement. This development reflects strategic moves within the company, potentially indicating future growth and investment opportunities for stakeholders. The shares and options were acquired for a total consideration of $50,000.

