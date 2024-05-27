Inca Minerals Concludes Initial Jean Elson Drilling

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.

Inca Minerals Limited has successfully completed the preliminary drilling phase at the Jean Elson Project in the Northern Territory, with seven drillholes totaling 462 meters across the Ningaloo and Sunset Boulevarde Prospects. The drilled samples have been dispatched for expedited assay testing, and the company will update the market with the results upon their receipt. This initial drilling is part of Inca’s strategy to uncover new Tier-1 mineral deposits in Australia and Peru.

