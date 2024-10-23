Inca Minerals Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.

Inca Minerals Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy in advance, as virtual participation is not allowed. Details and documents regarding the meeting can be accessed through the company’s website.

