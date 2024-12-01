News & Insights

Inca Minerals’ AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

December 01, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.

Inca Minerals Limited, listed on the ASX, announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approvals for issuing director options and remuneration sacrifice shares to related parties. These outcomes reflect shareholder support for the company’s current leadership and strategic initiatives.

