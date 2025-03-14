Inc. Announces 2025 Female Founders List Honoring 500 Innovative Women, Including Heritage Distilling's Jennifer Stiefel

Inc. honors 500 female entrepreneurs leading innovation, attracting significant revenue and funding, showcasing their impact across various industries.

Inc. has announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, recognizing 500 women whose leadership and innovations are making significant impacts in various industries. These entrepreneurs collectively generated around $9 billion in revenue and secured approximately $10.6 billion in funding in 2024. The selection process involved comprehensive evaluations based on quantitative metrics such as revenue growth and qualitative attributes like social media impact. Among the honorees is Jennifer Stiefel, Co-Founder and President of Heritage Distilling, who has guided the company to numerous accolades in the craft spirits industry and emphasizes community engagement through initiatives like the Tribal Beverage Network. The complete list of honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's upcoming issue, highlighting the essential role of female founders in driving progress and innovation.

Heritage Distilling recognized on Inc.'s prestigious Female Founders 2025 list, highlighting its leadership in the craft distillery sector and commitment to innovation and community engagement.

Significant financial achievements were noted, with female founders collectively attracting approximately $9 billion in revenue and $10.6 billion in funding in 2024, reflecting strong market performance.

The company's unique partnership with Native American tribes through the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) represents a groundbreaking initiative that enhances economic and social opportunities for tribal communities.

Jennifer Stiefel's recognition underscores the impact of strong leadership and the importance of women in entrepreneurship, potentially enhancing the brand's reputation and appeal.

The press release contains forward-looking statements highlighting potential risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of slowing growth in online eCommerce sales and issues related to the availability and pricing of bulk bourbon, which may negatively impact financial performance.

There is a reliance on innovations from female founders and the impact of these accolades, suggesting that Heritage Distilling may need to continuously innovate to remain competitive, indicating potential pressure on future performance.

The need to highlight a unique partnership with Native American tribes may imply that Heritage Distilling is investing significantly in this initiative, which could divert resources from other areas of business or indicate a need for external collaborations to sustain growth.

What is the Inc. Female Founders list?

The Inc. Female Founders list honors 500 women entrepreneurs leading their industries with innovative ideas and substantial impact.

How much revenue did honorees generate in 2024?

The female founders collectively attracted approximately $9 billion in revenue in 2024.

Who are the members of the advisory board for the Female Founders selection?

The advisory board includes influential figures like Cate Luzio, Dany Garcia, and Pinky Cole Hayes, among others.

What recognition does Jennifer Stiefel receive in this announcement?

Jennifer Stiefel, Co-Founder and President of Heritage Distilling, is featured on the Female Founders 2025 list for her leadership.

How can I view the complete list of Female Founders honorees?

You can view the complete list of honorees by visiting the official Inc. website at https://www.inc.com/female-founders.

$CASK Insider Trading Activity

$CASK insiders have traded $CASK stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW M. VARGA has made 2 purchases buying 52,500 shares for an estimated $64,775 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC S TREVAN has made 2 purchases buying 5,394 shares for an estimated $20,013 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER H SMITH purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $10,000

BETH A MARKER (SVP of Retail Operations) purchased 8,500 shares for an estimated $9,933

JUSTIN B STIEFEL (CEO & Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,366 shares for an estimated $6,512 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER D H STIEFEL (President & Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 5,366 shares for an estimated $6,512 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY P WENSEL purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $5,000

Full Release



GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual





Female Founders



list



, honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.





Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.





Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.





“I am honored to be acknowledged among such incredible women on the Female Founders 2025 list,” says



Jennifer Stiefel



, Co-Founder and President of Heritage Distilling. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team; building Heritage Distilling has been a journey of passion, perseverance, and community for everyone involved. I hope to continue inspiring others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and create businesses and experiences that have a lasting impact on the communities around us.”





The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.





Mrs. Jennifer Stiefel is a co-founder of Heritage Distilling (Nasdaq: CASK), a company she has led as President since 2011, shaping it into one of the most awarded craft distilleries in North America. Under her leadership, Heritage has expanded its reach through the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN), which partners with Native American tribes to develop distilling enterprises. She has been instrumental in brand preservation, enhancing consumer experiences, and building strong community ties.





Her background includes serving as a staff assistant for the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee and teaching in Fairfax County Public Schools. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Idaho and a Master’s in Instructional Education from Central Michigan University. In addition to her corporate leadership, she serves as a director for multiple nonprofit organizations and is an active voice honoring those in military service, both past and present.





Heritage Distilling was founded on a simple idea: to create better whiskey. Today, it has grown into a leader in the craft spirits industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement. As president, Mrs. Stiefel oversees operations, retail strategy, and nonprofit partnerships while remaining deeply involved in product development. Recognized for her ability to balance a demanding career with family life, she prioritizes personal well-being and self-care, believing that strong leadership starts with a strong foundation. Her dedication to excellence and entrepreneurship has earned her a place on the Female Founders 2025 list, celebrating her impact on the spirits industry and beyond.





"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.





Several honorees will be featured in



Inc.



magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit:





https://www.inc.com/female-founders











About Inc.







Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit





www.inc.com





.







About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.







Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage’s commitment to innovation, community engagement and sustainable growth.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated results or benefits anticipated from awards or accolades received for Heritage’s products and the implications that may come from it.





Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Heritage’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks of slowing growth for its online eCommerce sales, interruptions in that market segment, or the availability and pricing of bulk bourbon for its products. These and other risks concerning Heritage’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1, and its quarterly 10-Q filings, which are on file with the SEC. Heritage explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.







Investor Contact







T: (800) 595-3550







ir@heritagedistilling.com





