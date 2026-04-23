INBX Stock Up on Upbeat Clinical Update From Colorectal Cancer Study

Shares of Inhibrx Biosciences INBX rallied 36.9% on Wednesday. The massive surge was triggered by encouraging updated interim data from INBX’s phase I/II study evaluating ozekibart (INBRX-109) in combination with the chemotherapy regimen, Folfiri, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic, unresectable colorectal cancer (CRC).

The CRC cohort data from the early to mid-stage study includes 45 evaluable patients, of whom approximately 70% received ozekibart as a fourth-line therapy and 80% had previously progressed on irinotecan-based regimens.

INBX's Phase I/II Interim CRC Cohort Data in Detail

Interim results from Inhibrx Biosciences’ phase I/II study in CRC indicate a notable signal of clinical activity in a heavily pretreated population as of the April 10, 2026, cutoff. Among 45 evaluable patients, ozekibart delivered an objective response rate of 20% per RECIST v1.1 criteria, comparing favorably against historically low response rates of 1-6% observed with existing standard-of-care options. Importantly, responses were observed regardless of RAS/RAF mutation status, suggesting potential broad applicability across molecular subtypes.

Durability of response also emerged as a key feature, with nearly half of responders maintaining benefit beyond six months. Progression-free survival (PFS) reached a median of 5.5 months, while 42% of patients remained progression-free at the six-month mark. Nine patients remained on therapy, indicating that a meaningful subset achieved durable disease control extending well beyond the median PFS.

The disease control rate, which includes both partial responses and stable disease, was reported at 87%, underscoring the therapy’s potential to stabilize tumor progression even in late-line settings. These findings collectively point to consistent anti-tumor activity across multiple efficacy endpoints in a patient group with limited remaining treatment options.

Year to date, shares of Inhibrx Biosciences have soared 45.7% compared with the industry’s 1.3% growth.



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From a safety perspective, ozekibart, in combination with Folfiri, demonstrated a manageable tolerability profile. The most frequently reported treatment-related adverse events were mild to moderate in severity and aligned with the established safety profile of Folfiri. Notably, despite a high baseline incidence of liver metastases, no significant liver toxicity signals were identified.

Looking ahead, Inhibrx Biosciences plans to engage with the FDA in the second half of 2026 to discuss advancing ozekibart into a first-line registrational CRC study. The company will also explore potential accelerated regulatory pathways in later-line CRC.

INBX Files for FDA Approval of Ozekibart in Chondrosarcoma

In the same press release, Inhibrx Biosciences announced that it has submitted a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for ozekibart in a second indication, conventional chondrosarcoma, in April 2026. This has also likely contributed to the stock price rally.

The BLA is supported by positive results from the registrational ChonDRAgon study that evaluated ozekibart in 206 patients with metastatic, unresectable conventional chondrosarcoma. In late 2025, Inhibrx Biosciences reported that the study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS for patients with advanced or metastatic chondrosarcoma treated with ozekibart compared to placebo. The therapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 52% and more than doubled median PFS to 5.52 months compared with 2.66 months for placebo, marking the first randomized study to show a significant PFS benefit in this setting, where no approved systemic treatments exist.

The treatment benefit was consistent across all pre-specified subgroups, including both IDH-wild-type and IDH-mutant tumors. Secondary endpoints further reinforced the efficacy profile, with a higher disease control rate and a delay in deterioration of pain and physical function observed in patients receiving ozekibart compared to placebo.

Inhibrx Biosciences is also currently evaluating ozekibart for a third indication. IBRX anticipates completing enrollment in its phase I/II study evaluating ozekibart in combination with irinotecan and temozolomide for advanced or metastatic, unresectable, relapsed, or refractory Ewing sarcoma in the second quarter of 2026. Should the current response rates and durability trends persist, the company intends to meet with the FDA in the second half of 2026 to discuss a potential accelerated approval pathway for this indication.

Apart from ozekibart, Inhibrx Biosciences’ clinical pipeline comprises another investigational candidate, INBRX-106, which is currently being evaluated in combination with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) across various stages of development for lung cancer and head and neck cancer indications.

ImmunityBio, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunityBio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunityBio, Inc. Quote

IBRX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Inhibrx Biosciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, ADMA Biologics ADMA and Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO. While CPRX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ADMA and INO carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $2.55 to $2.87. CPRX shares have gained 11.7% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ 2026 EPS have increased from 53 cents to 93 cents. ADMA shares have plummeted 40.4% year to date.

ADMA Biologics’ earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing three quarters, matched once and missed on the remaining occasion, with the average negative surprise being 1.79%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.26 to $1.06. INO shares have plunged 32.2% year to date.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 57.94%.

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