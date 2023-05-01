INBX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Inhibrx Inc (Symbol: INBX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.43, changing hands as high as $24.10 per share. Inhibrx Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INBX's low point in its 52 week range is $7.67 per share, with $34.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.60.
