INBS Stock May Rise on SMARTOX Partnership Expanding Forensic Reach

Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS recently expanded its U.S. forensic market presence through a strategic partnership with SMARTOX, a Texas-based leader in drug and alcohol screening services. The company’s breakthrough technology enables non-invasive drug detection using fingerprint sweat, delivering results in under 10 minutes for substances like opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis.

The collaboration with SMARTOX is expected to accelerate INBS’s penetration into high-need forensic and law enforcement environments while streamlining testing processes with greater hygiene and operational efficiency. With FDA 510(k) clearance for its opiate test system underway, INBS is positioning itself to expand into broader markets, including workplace drug testing. This move reflects the company's strategic push to innovate drug screening while scaling its footprint across the United States and beyond.

Likely Trend of INBS Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $1.91 on Friday. However, in the year-to-date period, INBS’s shares have gained 36.4% compared with the industry’s 2.6% growth. The S&P 500 increased 1.1% in the same time frame.

The SMARTOX partnership positions INBS for long-term growth by accelerating the adoption of its fingerprint drug screening technology across U.S. forensic and rehabilitation settings. With SMARTOX’s strong distribution network and credibility in toxicology, INBS gains access to a broader customer base and faster deployment channels. This not only enhances recurring test volume but also strengthens its case for FDA clearance and future expansion into high-margin markets like workplace and clinical testing, unlocking significant commercial scalability over time.

Meanwhile, INBS currently has a market capitalization of $13.2 million. INBS expects 80.4% growth in its earnings for 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

Intelligent Bio Solutions' strategic partnership with SMARTOX marks a significant milestone in its U.S. expansion strategy, particularly within forensic and rehabilitation drug testing markets. SMARTOX, a well-established name in toxicology with a global distribution network, has already facilitated the deployment of over 50 Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Readers across drug courts, correctional facilities, and rehab centers in the United States, resulting in over 7,000 tests performed to date. This collaboration not only enhances INBS’s market credibility but also enables rapid scaling through SMARTOX’s access to public-sector institutions and specialized customer bases.

Complementing this commercial momentum, INBS is actively pursuing FDA 510(k) clearance for its opiate (codeine) fingerprint drug test system. This regulatory milestone, once achieved, will allow INBS to formally enter high-value markets like workplace safety, clinical diagnostics, and broader public health initiatives. FDA clearance would not only validate the efficacy and safety of INBS's unique non-invasive testing method but also serve as a powerful differentiator against traditional urine or saliva-based systems.

Favorable Industry Prospects for INBS

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global drug screening market, valued at $9.1 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 16.6%, reaching $19.5 billion by 2029.

Growth of the drug screening market is driven by the growing drug & alcohol consumption and the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug & alcohol testing.

INBS’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

INBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are CVS Health Corporation CVS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and AngioDynamics ANGO.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $94.59 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.8%. CVS Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.1%.

Integer Holdings reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 Composite’s 10.5% growth. AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.