Inari Medical's (NARI) ClotTriever Improves Patient Outcome

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI recently announced the positive two-year interim findings from the ClotTriever CLOUT registry. Principal investigator David Dexter, MD, FACS, a vascular surgeon at Sentara Vascular Specialists in Norfolk, VA, presented the research at the American Venous Forum meeting.

Per the results, at two years, the rates of Post Thrombotic Syndrome (PTS) were outstanding and much lower than those found in previous Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) trials.

Price Performance

In the past six months, NARI shares have plunged 38.2% against the industry’s rise of 14.4%. The S&P 500 has gained 15.1% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

The ClotTriever system has demonstrated good safety, efficacy, and long-term outcomes in real-world deep vein thrombosis patients. The interim results are the biggest prospective, multi-center, two-year dataset in DVT since the ATTRACT study.

Patients experienced a low incidence of rethrombosis-related independently adjudicated safety events, which is 5.0% and 8.4%, over a period of 30 days and six months, respectively. However, 228 patients completed their two-year follow-up visit in the interim analysis. Throughout the follow-up period, patients' post-thrombotic syndrome significantly improved after two years, the proportion of patients with moderate-to-severe PTS was only 7.3%.

Compared with previous DVT studies like ATTRACT and CAVA, which found moderate-to-severe PTS rates between 18 and 24%, the PTS rates reported in CLOUT are much lower. The low PTS rate that continues to improve over time is a testament to the safety and effectiveness of wall-to-wall thrombus removal with ClotTriever.

Inari Medical continues to generate the highest quality of clinical data. This includes DEFIANCE, the company’s ongoing randomized controlled trial, which will assess the effects of anticoagulation alone versus ClotTriever therapy.

Inari Medical is still dedicated to make the ClotTriever and FlowTriever systems the norm for treating patients with pulmonary embolisms and deep vein thrombosis.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Global Market Insights, the global venous thromboembolism treatment market size was valued at $950 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at 8.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Market growth drivers include the growing pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases and cancer owing to the adoption of smoking, alcohol and consumption of high-cholesterol food. Cancer patients have a higher chance of developing blood clots with treatment procedures along with associated heredity.

With the given market potential, excellent data regarding Inari Medical’s ClotTriever CLOUT registry is likely to boost the company’s business further.

Inari Medical, Inc. Price

Inari Medical, Inc. price | Inari Medical, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NARI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH and Cencora, Inc. COR.

DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have gained 58.3% compared with the industry’s 18.9% rise in the past year.

Cardinal Health, flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.2%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 15.6%.

Cardinal Health has gained 51.9% compared with the industry’s 3.2% rise in the past year.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.8%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.7%.

Cencora’s shares have rallied 51.5% compared with the industry’s 3.6% rise in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.