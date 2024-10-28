Inari Medical raises FY24 revenue view to $601.5M-$604.5M from $594.5M-$604.5M

Consensus $600.18M. The company said, “Inari raises full year 2024 revenue guidance to $601.5 million to $604.5 million, an increase of $3.5 million at the midpoint from our prior guidance range of $594.5 million to $604.5 million, reflecting growth of approximately 21.9% to 22.5% over 2023. The company continues to expect to reach sustained operating profitability in the first half of 2025.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NARI:
- Inari Medical reports Q3 EPS (31c), consensus (11c)
- NARI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Inari Medical’s Artix 2.0 receives FDA approval, says BofA
- Inari Medical partners with AVF, NBCA on DEFIANCE trial
- Inari Medical price target lowered to $46 from $55 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.