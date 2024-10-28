News & Insights

Inari Medical raises FY24 revenue view to $601.5M-$604.5M from $594.5M-$604.5M

October 28, 2024 — 04:22 pm EDT

Consensus $600.18M. The company said, “Inari raises full year 2024 revenue guidance to $601.5 million to $604.5 million, an increase of $3.5 million at the midpoint from our prior guidance range of $594.5 million to $604.5 million, reflecting growth of approximately 21.9% to 22.5% over 2023. The company continues to expect to reach sustained operating profitability in the first half of 2025.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

