Inari Medical raises FY24 revenue view to $601.5M-$604.5M from $594.5M-$604.5M

Consensus $600.18M. The company said, “Inari raises full year 2024 revenue guidance to $601.5 million to $604.5 million, an increase of $3.5 million at the midpoint from our prior guidance range of $594.5 million to $604.5 million, reflecting growth of approximately 21.9% to 22.5% over 2023. The company continues to expect to reach sustained operating profitability in the first half of 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NARI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.