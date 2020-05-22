Inari Medical, which makes minimally invasive medical devices for venous diseases, raised $156 million by offering 8.2 million shares at $19, above the upwardly revised range of $17 to $18. The company had originally filed to offer 7.3 million shares at a range of $14 to $16. Insiders had indicated on $20 million of the IPO. Inari Medical plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NARI. BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Inari Medical prices upsized IPO above the upwardly revised range at $19 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



