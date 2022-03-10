Inari Medical Prices Public Offering Of 2 Mln Shares At $81.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $81.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

In addition, Inari has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Inari.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 15, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

