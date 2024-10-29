Inari Medical price target raised to $52 from $50 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder raised the firm’s price target on Inari Medical (NARI) to $52 from $50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes Inari reported record high revenue in Q3 with $153.4M, which topped both consensus and its model. Piper was encouraged to see that the beat was driven by the company’s U.S. core VTE franchise.

