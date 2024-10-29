Inari Medical price target raised to $50 from $46 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Inari Medical (NARI) to $50 from $46 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 profit beat should help the stock recover a bit and resonate in a SMID MedTech tape rewarding improving profit trajectories, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NARI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.