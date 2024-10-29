Inari Medical price target raised to $50 from $46 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Inari Medical (NARI) to $50 from $46 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 profit beat should help the stock recover a bit and resonate in a SMID MedTech tape rewarding improving profit trajectories, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Read More on NARI:
- Inari Medical price target raised to $74 from $71 at Canaccord
- Inari Medical price target raised to $67 from $66 at Baird
- Inari Medical price target raised to $52 from $50 at Piper Sandler
- Inari Medical raises FY24 revenue view to $601.5M-$604.5M from $594.5M-$604.5M
- Inari Medical reports Q3 EPS (31c), consensus (11c)
