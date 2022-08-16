Inari Medical (NARI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Inari Medical Inc (Symbol: NARI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.05, changing hands as low as $76.76 per share. Inari Medical Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NARI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NARI's low point in its 52 week range is $50.5014 per share, with $100 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.