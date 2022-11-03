Inari Medical (NARI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI reported third-quarter 2022 net loss per share of 19 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents but wider than the year-ago loss of 6 cents per share.

Revenue Details

The company reported revenues of $96.2 million, which surged 32% from the prior-year quarter. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. Product introductions and continued U.S. commercial expansion contributed to the improvement.

Q3 Highlights

Inari’s core business was driven by strong procedural growth across both ClotTriever and FlowTriever product lines. The company derived 31% of its revenues from the sale of ClotTriever products during the third quarter of 2022 and 69% from the sale of FlowTriever.

During the quarter, Inari launched two new products — Protrieve and InThrill, bringing its total new product launches this year to six. The company believes InThrill represents an additional $1 billion market opportunity.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $85.1 million, up 29.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the quarter was 88.5%, down 180 basis points (bps).

Research and development expenses were $19.1 million, up 52.9% from the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $75.8 million, up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating loss totaled $9.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $2.7 million.

Financial Position

The company exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $319.2 million, down from $330.5 million on a sequential basis.

2022 Revenue Guidance

For 2022, the company raised its guidance for revenues to the range of $373 million to $375 million from the previous range of $360 million – $370 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $368.2 million.

Our Take

Inari Medical exited the third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Apart from treating a large number of patients in the quarter under review, the company made substantial progress on all its growth drivers. The company’s plans to launch several products later this year buoy optimism.

However, the incurrence of operating loss remains a concern. Contraction in gross margin is a woe.

