Inari Medical (NARI) Posts Positive Results of FLASH Registry

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI recently announced favorable outcomes of the fully enrolled 800-patient FLASH registry in pulmonary embolism (PE). The primary endpoint of the registry was successfully met by FlowTriever for the treatment of PE.

FLASH is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm registry assessing real-world patient outcomes after treatment of PE with FlowTriever.

The data was presented during a Late-Breaking Clinical Trial session at the recently-concluded Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference. The data was also simultaneously published in EuroIntervention (the official journal of EuroPCR) and the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions.

The latest positive study outcome is a stepping stone for Inari Medical’s business across the world.

Significance of the Result

Per the Principal Investigator of the registry, the positive outcomes in a large patient population further emphasize the strong safety profile of the FlowTriever System while achieving substantial on-table clinical improvements and immediate symptom relief. This is a significant improvement over the mortality rate reported in the PERT registry. Thus, the data suggest that safe and rapid thrombus extraction with FlowTriever may meaningfully improve the natural course of the disease.

Inari Medical’s management believes that these results, along with the patients treated commercially, reinforce FlowTriever as a front-line therapy for PE. The company also remains committed to developing superior evidence that advances the treatment of PE, including the currently enrolling FLAME registry and PEERLESS randomized controlled trial (RCT).

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Precision Business Insights, the PE devices market was valued at $1.65 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $2.26 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Factors like the growing prevalence of cancer, long-term smoking addiction and an increase in the prevalence of PE diseases are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the positive study outcome is likely to provide a significant boost to Inari Medical’s business globally.

Notable Developments

Last month, Inari Medical announced its planned enrollment for the DEFIANCE trial, a RCT comparing the clinical outcomes of patients with iliofemoral deep vein thrombosis treated with the ClotTriever System versus anticoagulation only.

The same month, Inari Medical announced its second-quarter 2022 results, wherein it recorded a solid uptick in its revenues. It also accelerated the expansion of its U.S. commercial footprint and finished the quarter with more than 270 territories. Inari Medical also announced the FDA clearance and limited market release of two new products, one of which targets patients outside its core TAM.

