Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Soars 6.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) shares soared 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $59.13. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The upside move in the company's shares is most likely a rebound following a three-month declining trend. Investors should remain cautious and wait for its quarterly results which will be reported on Feb 27.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -950%. Revenues are expected to be $107.55 million, up 29.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Inari Medical, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NARI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Inari Medical, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID), finished the last trading session 0.8% higher at $1.31. RPID has returned -6.5% over the past month.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -8.6%. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.