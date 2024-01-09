News & Insights

Inari Medical Expects 22% Increase In Q4 Revenue

(RTTNews) - Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Tuesday said that it expects around 22 percent increase in preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter.

Quarterly preliminary revenue is expected to be at least $132 million and a minimum of $493.5 million for the full year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected revenue of $138.21 million for the quarter and $583.07 million for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company expects full-year 2024 revenue of $580 million to $595 million, reflecting growth of approximately 17.5 percent to 20.5 percent over 2023.

In pre-market activity, Inari Medical shares are trading at $66, up 0.61% on the Nasdaq.

