Inari Medical enters joint venture with 6 Dimensions Capital

Inari Medical (NARI) announced it has entered into a joint venture with 6 Dimensions Capital and its successor fund 120 Capital, and VFLO Medical, or VFLO, a medical device platform incubated by 6 Dimensions and 120 Capital, to provide access to Inari’s technology for patients with unmet needs in Greater China. The joint venture will allow Inari to commercialize its devices through VFLO’s established infrastructure, local relationships, and commercial expertise in Greater China. VFLO will also have the right to use Inari’s technology to manufacture products for domestic sale in Greater China. VFLO’s expertise and commitment to patients are complementary to Inari’s global strengths in the development, manufacture, and sale of venous thrombectomy and other products.

