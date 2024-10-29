Inari Medical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NARI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Inari Medical Inc (Symbol: NARI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.40, changing hands as high as $51.15 per share. Inari Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NARI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NARI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.73 per share, with $67.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.49.

