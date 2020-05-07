Inalum plans dollar bond alongside tender

HONG KONG, May 7 (IFR) - State-owned miner Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) has hired banks for a proposed offering of US dollar bond, alongside tender offers for two of its notes.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC are global coordinators, active bookrunners and lead managers for the new bond issue.

Copper and gold miner Inalum held investor calls across Asia, Europe and the US on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7.

The proposed notes have expected ratings of Baa2/BBB– (Moody’s/Fitch), on par with the issuer.

The offering may launch as early as this week and may comprise tenors of five, 10 and 30 years.

The planned deal will mark Inalum's first visit to the dollar bond market since it priced a US$4bn four-tranche debut trade in November 2018.

Meanwhile, Inalum has launched tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its US$1bn 5.23% notes due 2021 and US$1.25bn 5.71% notes due 2023.

The purchase price is US$1,025 per US$1,000 principal amount for the 2021 notes and US$1,045 per US$1,000 principal amount for the 2023 notes.

Inalum said the purpose of the tender offers, in conjunction with the new bond offering, was to optimise its financing costs and actively managed its debt maturity profile.

The company intends to retain at least US$500m of the expected proceeds from the new bond offering to acquire shares in other mining companies and to refinance debt, and to use the remainder to fund the tender offers.

Inalum is planning to buy a stake of 20%–25% by the end of May in nickel producer Vale Indonesia, which is reducing its foreign ownership to meet regulatory requirements.

If Inalum does not raise enough to take up all the bonds validly tendered, the 2021 notes will be the first priority.

The deadline for the tender offers is May 12.

