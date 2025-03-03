IN8bio Unveils Next-Gen Gamma-Delta T-Cell Engager Platform For Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases

(RTTNews) - IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) announced the launch of its next-generation Gamma-Delta T-cell engager or TCE platform INB-600, designed to overcome the limitations of existing Gamma-Delta TCE therapies in treating oncology and autoimmune diseases.

This new platform aims to expand Gamma-Delta T-cells effectively, which has been a major challenge in previous Gamma-Delta TCE approaches.

The first candidate from this platform, INB-619 targets CD19, a marker found on B cells involved in leukemias, lymphomas, and autoimmune conditions.

IN8bio said in preclinical models, INB-619 demonstrated rapid and sustained B-cell depletion, with Gamma-Delta T-cells expanding up to 450-fold and maintaining this expansion until target cells were eradicated.

The models also showed activation of both V Delta 1+ and V Delta 2+ T-cells, potentially leading to longer-lasting immune responses and deeper B cell depletion.

Lower cytokine secretion was recorded, potentially reducing the risk of severe side effects like cytokine release syndrome or CRS and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity or ICANs, which are common with traditional CAR-T and TCE therapies.

IN8bio said it believes that this platform could offer greater safety and tolerability compared to current treatments, with the potential for broader applications in both oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company plans to evaluate INB-619 in preclinical studies and explore potential partnerships for future IND-enabling trials.

