News & Insights

BioTech
INAB

IN8bio Unveils Next-Gen Gamma-Delta T-Cell Engager Platform For Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases

March 03, 2025 — 11:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) announced the launch of its next-generation Gamma-Delta T-cell engager or TCE platform INB-600, designed to overcome the limitations of existing Gamma-Delta TCE therapies in treating oncology and autoimmune diseases.

This new platform aims to expand Gamma-Delta T-cells effectively, which has been a major challenge in previous Gamma-Delta TCE approaches.

The first candidate from this platform, INB-619 targets CD19, a marker found on B cells involved in leukemias, lymphomas, and autoimmune conditions.

IN8bio said in preclinical models, INB-619 demonstrated rapid and sustained B-cell depletion, with Gamma-Delta T-cells expanding up to 450-fold and maintaining this expansion until target cells were eradicated.

The models also showed activation of both V Delta 1+ and V Delta 2+ T-cells, potentially leading to longer-lasting immune responses and deeper B cell depletion.

Lower cytokine secretion was recorded, potentially reducing the risk of severe side effects like cytokine release syndrome or CRS and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity or ICANs, which are common with traditional CAR-T and TCE therapies.

IN8bio said it believes that this platform could offer greater safety and tolerability compared to current treatments, with the potential for broader applications in both oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company plans to evaluate INB-619 in preclinical studies and explore potential partnerships for future IND-enabling trials.

Currently, INAB is trading at $0.27 up by 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.