IN8bio Reports Promising Phase 1 Trial Results for INB-200, Demonstrating 16.1 Months Median Progression-Free Survival in Glioblastoma Patients

INB-200 shows significantly improved progression-free survival in glioblastoma patients, with favorable safety profile and no serious toxicities reported.

IN8bio, Inc. announced promising new long-term results from its Phase 1 trial of INB-200, a treatment for newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), during the ASCO Annual Meeting. The trial demonstrated a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 16.1 months for patients receiving repeated doses, significantly outperforming the standard-of-care Stupp protocol's expected 6.9 months. Notably, four patients have been alive and progression-free for over two years. The treatment was well-tolerated with no serious safety issues reported, and the results suggest that INB-200 could represent a novel immunotherapy approach for GBM, particularly in cases resistant to chemotherapy. IN8bio plans to further discuss these findings in a conference call with the principal investigator.

Potential Positives

Repeated doses of INB-200 demonstrated an extended median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 16.1 months, significantly surpassing the typical 6.9 months associated with the standard-of-care Stupp protocol.

No serious toxicities have been reported beyond those typically associated with chemotherapy, and no cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) was observed, highlighting the safety profile of INB-200.

The results indicate that median PFS in patients receiving multiple doses of INB-200 exceed the historical median overall survival (mOS) of 14.6 months from the SOC, showing promising potential for better patient outcomes.

Half of the patients treated with repeated doses of INB-200 remained progression-free for over 18 months, with several being able to return to work, which could suggest improved quality of life for these patients.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a significant reliance on historical benchmarks, which may raise concerns about the comparative efficacy and future approval potential of INB-200 against established standards of care.

The absence of detailed information regarding the clinical trial's patient demographics and potential confounding factors may limit the interpretability and perceived robustness of the reported results.

There is an implicit risk signaled by the forward-looking statements about the need for continued funding and the potential for operational challenges, which may undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the median progression-free survival for INB-200?

The median progression-free survival for INB-200 is reported at 16.1 months.

How does INB-200 compare to standard-of-care treatments?

INB-200 offers more than double the expected median progression-free survival compared to the standard-of-care Stupp protocol, which is 6.9 months.

What safety profile does INB-200 show?

INB-200 is well-tolerated, with no serious toxicities or cytokine release syndrome reported among patients.

How many patients remain progression-free with INB-200?

Four patients remain alive and progression-free for a median of over two years post-treatment with INB-200.

What treatment approach does INB-200 utilize?

INB-200 employs genetically modified gamma-delta T cells delivered directly into the brain, combined with standard chemotherapy.

Full Release







Repeated doses of INB-200 demonstrate extended median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 16.1 months, more than double the expected 6.9 months typically observed with the standard-of-care (SOC) Stupp protocol





INB-200 is well-tolerated, showing no serious toxicities beyond those typically observed with chemotherapy. Importantly no cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) was observed





NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IN8bio, Inc.



(Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced new long-term clinical data from its fully enrolled Phase 1 trial of INB-200 in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The data were presented in an oral session on May 30



th



at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.





“Half of the patients who received multiple doses remained progression free for greater than a year and a half, demonstrating functional recoveries, with several patients also having the ability to return to work. No new relapses have been reported since the last clinical update in October 2024” stated Burt Nabors, M.D., Division Director, Neuro-Oncology at the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Principal Investigator of the study. “These early data highlight the potential of repeated intracranial dosing of IN8bio’s gamma-delta T cells to extend mPFS in GBM, including in patients with chemotherapy-resistant tumors.”





The Phase 1 results of INB-200 demonstrate that repeated dosing of IN8bio’s proprietary Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) – which utilizes genetically modified gamma-delta T cells delivered directly into the brain – in combination with SOC maintenance chemotherapy (temozolomide), led to an mPFS of 16.1 months. This represents an improvement of more than double (+9.2 months or +132.6%) the historical mPFS of 6.9 months under the SOC Stupp protocol. These mPFS results have already surpassed the historical mOS of 14.6 months associated with the SOC Stupp protocol alone. By comparison, a 2 to 3 month improvement in mPFS has historically been considered as clinically significant and the bar for approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).





Importantly, no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), CRS, or ICANS have been observed among patients treated with INB-200 (n=13). The majority of adverse events were Grade 1-2 and consistent with those typically associated with radiation and temozolomide. No treatment-related deaths have occurred.







Highlights from the Clinical Data as of May 31, 2025:













Four patients (40%) who received repeated doses of INB-200 remain alive and progression free for a median of over two years, with three returning to work



No additional relapses were observed since the last data update on October 18, 2024



Among patients who received multiple doses of INB-200, mPFS reached 16.1 months, compared to 6.9 months with SOC and 8.3 months for patients who received only a single dose of INB-200



Repeat dosing demonstrated no additional safety risks, with most side effects being mild and attributable to the SOC therapy



50% of patients receiving repeated doses remained progression-free >18 months versus 0% of patients who received a single dose





















Data from our Phase 2 clinical trial of INB-400 in patients with newly diagnosed GBM, including three additional clinical sites, also show encouraging preliminary results: current mPFS is at 10.8 months. Additional updates expected late 2025















“Our goal is to achieve deeper responses and eliminate more cancer cells to ultimately extend the time patients can remain progression free and alive,” stated William Ho, CEO and cofounder of IN8bio. “The data presented at ASCO by Dr. Nabors speaks to the potential of IN8bio’s gamma-delta T cells to provide a game-changing immunotherapy for this dire and life-threatening cancer. We believe that INB-200 represents a novel direction in therapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers like GBM. The complete data from our Phase 1 trial and supporting data from our Phase 2 trial represent the first time a gamma-delta T cell therapy has shown the potential to extend mPFS beyond historical benchmarks.”





IN8bio’s approach delivers gamma-delta T cells directly to the tumor cavity after surgery, applying sustained immune pressure to eliminate residual cancer cells. The Company’s DRI technology is designed to treat newly diagnosed GBM by harnessing the natural tumor-targeting power of gamma-delta T cells and the sensitizing effects of chemotherapy. This approach aims to eliminate the chemo-resistant cancer and stem cells that often survive SOC treatment and can lead to relapse.







(1) Historical reported mPFS and mOS from Stupp Protocol (surgery, radiotherapy plus maintenance temozolomide); doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa043330







About IN8bio







IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic γδ T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI γδ T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma in its INB-200 and 400 programs, and advancing novel γδ T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of repeated intracranial dosing of INB-200 to extend mPFS and improve mOS in patients with GBM, including those with chemotherapy-resistant tumors; INB-200’s ability to continue to be well-tolerated and show no serious toxicities beyond those typically observed with chemotherapy; INB-200’s ability to improve patient outcomes and allow patients to return to work; INB-400’s ability to improve mPFS; the ability of IN8bio’s DRI technology to offer a new way to treat newly-diagnosed GBM; gamma-delta T cells’ ability to eliminate chemo-resistant cancer and stem cells that often survive SOC treatment; INB-200’s potential as a novel direction in therapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers like GBM; INB-200’s ability to improve outcomes in ways that enhance effectiveness of treatments without adding toxicity; IN8bio’s ability to achieve anticipated milestones, including the advancement of clinical development plans and receipt of regulatory approvals; and other statements that are not historical fact. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may be unable to raise additional capital and could be forced to delay, further reduce or to explore other strategic options for certain of its development programs, or even terminate its operations; IN8bio’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its γδ-TCE platform or DeltEx platform; the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; the uncertainty of regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in IN8bio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 7, 2025, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







IN8bio, Inc.







Patrick McCall





646.933.5603







pfmccall@IN8bio.com









KKH Advisors







Kimberly Ha





917.291.5744







kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com





