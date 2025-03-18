IN8bio to Participate in Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference 2025, Highlighting Advances in Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapies

IN8bio will present on gamma-delta T cell therapies at the IO360° Conference 2025 in Boston, March 24-26.

Quiver AI Summary

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, will participate in the Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference 2025 from March 24-26 in Boston. CEO William Ho will co-chair Day 2 of the event on March 25, where he will deliver opening remarks and lead a session on the current state of the immuno-oncology market. Additionally, he will present at 4:35 PM EDT on the potential of IN8bio's gamma-delta T cell engager program, INB-619. This program aims to advance treatments for autoimmunity and oncology. For additional event coordination and information, interested parties are encouraged to contact the company directly.

Potential Positives

IN8bio's participation and leadership at the Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference highlights the company's active engagement with key industry discussions and showcases its commitment to innovation in immunotherapy.

William Ho's role as Co-Chair and presenter at the conference positions him as a thought leader in the field, which could enhance the company's visibility and reputation among peers and investors.

The announcement of the session on INB-619 and its focus on gamma-delta T cell engagers emphasizes IN8bio's strategic direction in targeting both oncology and autoimmune diseases, which may attract interest from potential collaborators and investors.

Potential Negatives

Participation in a major conference may highlight the company's need for further validation and interest in its innovative therapies, suggesting potential skepticism in the market about their effectiveness or commercial viability.



The failure to disclose any recent clinical trial results or updates on their lead programs could raise concerns about the progress and status of their treatments, particularly in a competitive biopharmaceutical landscape.



As a clinical-stage company, the emphasis on events without concrete achievements or partnerships may signal a lack of tangible advancements, which could affect investor confidence and perception of the company's prospects.

FAQ

What will William Ho discuss at the IO360° Conference 2025?

William Ho will discuss tackling tough questions in immuno-oncology for autoimmunity and present on gamma-delta T cell engagers.

When is the IO360° Conference 2025 taking place?

The IO360° Conference 2025 will be held from March 24-26, 2025, in Boston, MA.

How can I meet with IN8bio during the conference?

Interested individuals can coordinate a meeting with IN8bio by emailing glenn@z3bio.com.

What is IN8bio focusing on in their research?

IN8bio focuses on developing gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Where can I find more information about the conference?

More information about the IO360° Conference can be found at https://io360summit.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $INAB stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





IN8bio, Inc







. (Nasdaq: INAB)



, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in multiple sessions at the



Immuno-Oncology 360°



(IO360°) Conference 2025, held March 24-26, 2025, in Boston, MA.





William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio, will be Co-Chairing Day 2 of the conference starting at 8:15 AM EDT on March 25, 2025. He will deliver the welcoming remarks and discuss, “



Tackling the Tough Questions in IO for Autoimmunity Disease.



” After, he will Chair the session, “



State of the IO Market, Investments and Deals Plenary



.”





During the afternoon session, at 4:35 PM EDT, Mr. Ho will present on the topic of “



Picking our Horse in the Race for Autoimmunity: The Gamma-Delta T cell Engager



,” and provide a corporate overview of IN8bio’s recently announced INB-619, T cell engager program for oncology and autoimmune diseases.





As co-chair and panelist, Mr. Ho expects to discuss the rationale and promise of a gamma-delta T cell engager in addressing autoimmunity, a rapidly emerging frontier for immunotherapies.







Presentation and Panel Details







Co-Chairs' Welcome & Tackling the Tough Questions in IO for Autoimmunity Disease







Date/Time: March 25, 2025, at 8:15 AM EDT











Picking Our Horse in the Race for Autoimmunity: The Gamma-Delta T Cell Engager







Date/Time: March 25, 2025, at 4:35 PM EDT











For those interested in coordinating a time to meet with the IN8bio during IO360°, please email



glenn@z3bio.com



.





For more information about the event, visit



https://io360summit.com



.







About IN8bio







IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma, and advancing novel gamma-delta T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit



www.IN8bio.com



.







Investors & Company Contacts:







Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH





203.494.7411







glenn@z3bio.com







IN8bio, Inc.





Patrick McCall





646.933.5603







pfmccall@IN8bio.com









Media Contact:







Kimberly Ha





KKH Advisors





917.291.5744







kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.