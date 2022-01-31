IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) insider upped their holding by 3.0% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of IN8bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INAB ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

IN8bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Emily Fairbairn made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.00). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Emily Fairbairn.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:INAB Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Does IN8bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. IN8bio insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about US$27m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The IN8bio Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no IN8bio insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, IN8bio insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for IN8bio (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

