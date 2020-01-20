In Zimbabwe, a backyard hydroponic farm beats drought to grow veg

In a backyard in Zimbabwe's capital, a 50-year-old mother of two is using hydroponics to grow vegetables for some of Harare's top restaurants, defying drought and an economic crisis that have left millions needing food aid.
