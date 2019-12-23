In win for Uber, judge strikes down New York City's cruising cap

By Tina Bellon

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Monday ruled in favor of Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N in a lawsuit against New York City, striking down a new rule limiting how much time drivers for ride-hailing services can spend cruising streets in busy areas of Manhattan without passengers.

Judge Lyle Frank of the Supreme Court of State of New York in his decision called the city's cruising cap "arbitrary and capricious."

Uber, which filed the lawsuit in September, welcomed the decision.

"Uber remains committed to fighting for driver flexibility in the face of politically motivated regulations and to stand up for policies that actually combat congestion," the company said in a statement.

New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission, which regulates the ride-hailing industry and passed the rule, had no immediate comment.

The city introduced the cruising cap as part of a range of measures to curb congestion. It was set to come into effect in February 2020.

It set a limit on how much time drivers of app-based vehicles may 'cruise,' or drive without passengers, in Manhattan south of 96th Street.

New York's cruising rate was 41% in 2018. Under the new rule, the maximum would have fallen to 36% in February 2020 and 31% six months later.

