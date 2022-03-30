US Markets
HOOD

In win for Robinhood, Massachusetts judge declares 'fiduciary' rule invalid

Contributor
Nate Raymond Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday dealt state securities regulators a major setback in their enforcement action against the online brokerage Robinhood by declaring the state's new fiduciary rule which underlies the case invalid.

BOSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday dealt state securities regulators a major setback in their enforcement action against the online brokerage Robinhood HOOD.O by declaring the state's new fiduciary rule which underlies the case invalid.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Michael Ricciuti in Boston concluded that Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin's lacked the authority to adopt a rule in 2020 that raised the investment-advice standard for brokers.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOOD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular