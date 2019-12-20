In win for government, Colombia lawmakers pass tax bill, again

BOGOTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's congress on Friday passed President Ivan Duque's flagship tax bill, whose withdrawal was one of several major demands by protesters in recent widespread demonstrations.

The law will raise an additional 13.5 trillion pesos ($4.06 billion) in 2020 and includes cuts to corporate duties, increased income taxes for high earners and a crackdown on evasion.

"We have the absolute conviction that tax income will grow and that the fiscal situation ... is getting better, that the public finances are in a better state," Colombia's Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla told lawmakers.

Pushing through the law represents a hard-won battle for Duque's beleaguered government.

The law was originally passed last year, when lawmakers forced the government to halve its revenue target, prompting spending cuts of 6.2 trillion pesos for 2019.

The constitutional court overturned the law this year, citing what it said was a violation of normal congressional procedure and forcing the government to propose the law once again.

Protesters, led by unions and student groups, have demanded scrapping of the reform, especially the provisions which cut taxes for corporations.

The business tax cuts include gradually reducing corporate rates from 33% to 30% by 2022 and axing value added tax on machinery and equipment in a bid to promote investment, as well as cutting other duties for commerce and industry.

Lawmakers and analysts calculate that exemptions for businesses under the law will total around 8 trillion pesos.

The law temporarily increases taxes on bank's assets to 4% next year and 3% in 2021 and 2022.

The bill is one of many issues, among them police violence and other rumored economic reforms, which have fueled demonstrations across Colombia since late last month.

In response to the protests Duque added new provisions to the reform, returning VAT to the poorest 20% of Colombians, lowering contributions to healthcare by minimum wage pensioners from 12% to 4% over three years and declaring three VAT-free days per year.

The government said the modifications will cost some 3.2 trillion pesos.

Despite the changes, the finance ministry has given assurances that the reform will allow Colombia to meet its targeted fiscal deficit of 2.2% of gross domestic product next year, from a forecast 2.4% for 2019.

Colombia's economy is set to expand above 3% this year and next, up from 2.6% in 2018, giving it one of the highest economic growth figures in the region according to International Monetary Fund projections.

((1 dollar = 3,322.38 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Oliver Griffin Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.