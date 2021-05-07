In What Job Can You Be Wrong… But Still Get Paid?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There aren’t many careers in which you can be wrong the majority of the time but still receive a weekly paycheck. A weatherman is one…

And economists are another.

Case in point… the April jobs number was released this morning and it was the biggest miss this century – since 1998. The media would have you believe the figure was disappointing. But in reality, the economists are the disappointing factor in this equation.

Economists expected one million jobs to be created in April. Meanwhile, the number came in at 266,000. They also forecast the unemployment rate to fall from 6% to 5.8%, and instead it increased to 6.1%.

I’d be out of a job if I was wrong that much of the time, so on today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I make sense of it all for you. I break down the numbers and even more importantly, what it all means for you and your investments.

Stocks even rallied on the lower-than-expected jobs result… but why? I’ll explain and discuss how it will affect the market through the rest of the year.

Bitcoin has been about flat over the last month, but our altcoin portfolio is hitting new all-time highs. So let’s keep looking ahead. I share my latest prediction for bitcoin and the broader altcoin market.

Then, it’s time to dive into a few more headlines…

Potential homebuyers think it’s a bad time to buy a home. What does that mean for you? I’m keeping an eye on two stocks that are positioned for the future of real estate, and I’ll share them both with you in the podcast.

Solid state batteries anyone? Longtime MoneyWire readers know that this is an area I have been following for a while. And it’s one I believe will be a game changer during the Roaring 2020s. I think it’s one of the best investment opportunities around, and a big headline this week brought the sector back into the spotlight.

Today’s show is action packed with great education material and tickers. Click here to watch it now.

On the date of publication, neither Matt McCall nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

