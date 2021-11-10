In U.S. murder trial, Rittenhouse says man threatened to kill him

By Nathan Layne

KENOSHA, Wis., Nov 10 (Reuters) - Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his own defense on Wednesday in his Wisconsin trial, saying one of the two men he is charged with murdering threatened to kill him while also telling jurors he was not looking for trouble.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during racial justice protests in Wisconsin in 2020. He has pleaded not guilty and has said he acted in self defense.

Rittenhouse methodically described the events of the night of the killings, testifying that Rosenbaum threatened twice to kill him.

Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum, speaking to his group, said "I'm going to cut your fucking hearts out."

Dressed in a navy blue suit and dark blue tie, Rittenhouse answered questions from his attorney, Mark Richards. When Richards asked if he had come to Kenosha on that night looking for trouble, Rittenhouse said he had not.

Speaking in an assured voice, Rittenhouse testified that he was asked to help guard a used car dealership along with other armed men. He said his objective that night was to provide medical aid to anyone hurt, which is why he offered his bullet-proof vest to another person in his group.

The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday.

The case is the most high-profile civilian U.S. self-defense trial since George Zimmerman was acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager, in Florida in 2013.

Like Zimmerman, Rittenhouse has emerged as a divisive figure and politics has coursed through the case. He is a hero to some conservatives who believe in unfettered gun rights and see the shootings as justified during the chaos in Kenosha, while many on the left see him as a symbol of a gun culture run amok.

During five days of testimony, prosecutors have tried to paint Rittenhouse as a vigilante killer who used deadly force without justification. He was 17 at the time of the shootings and has been charged with underage possession of his gun.

The two assistant district attorneys prosecuting the case struggled to elicit testimony countering Rittenhouse's claims that he feared for his life. Some witnesses they called spoke about the erratic behavior of Rosenbaum that night.

Rittenhouse said he 'had to shoot' after opening fire, jury hears

(Reporting by Nathan Lane; Editing by Will Dunham)

