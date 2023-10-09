News & Insights

In u-turn, Mexico president to meet Biden at November APEC summit

October 09, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he now plans to meet with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden between Nov. 14-15 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

Lopez Obrador had in August indicated he would meet Biden at the summit, then said in September that he would not go.

