In u-turn, Mexico president to meet Biden at November APEC summit

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he now plans to meet with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden between Nov. 14-15 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

Lopez Obrador had in August indicated he would meet Biden at the summit, then said in September that he would not go.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

